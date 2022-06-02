Gavi’s stats show how the kid has become the key for Spain

Gavi was playing tonight’s game against Portugal in difficult circumstances, given the scurrilous rumours circulating on social media just before kick off.

But the teenager has made a habit of shrugging off pressure and performing like a seasoned pro, and that’s just what he did tonight.

His numbers were exceptional for a central midfielder, and incredible for one so young.

He completed 94% of his passes, including some beautiful long switches of play.

Gavi's game by numbers vs. Portugal: 100% long ball accuracy

94% pass accuracy

73 touches

54 passes attempted

51 passes completed

5 duels won

2 crosses

2 chances created

2 interceptions

2 fouls won As soon as he went off Spain conceded. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/OmSOTDd2i8 — Squawka (@Squawka) June 2, 2022

He won 5 duels in the middle and intercepted twice, as part of 5 successful duels.

Most vitally, it was his drive forward followed by a precision pass that lead to his team’s goal.

As noted in the Tweet above, the moment he left the pitch Portugal equalised, and it was no coincidence.

This will be another big season for Gavi at Barcelona, as he looks to bed in further under Xavi. But with La Roja, his place already looks secure. The kid has become a key for Spain.