Erik ten Hag believes Frenkie de Jong could be his statement signing at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag believes that Frenkie de Jong could be a statement signing for Manchester United according to Fabrizio Romano’s column in Caught Offside.

Barcelona want €85m for the 25-year-old Dutchman but he needs to be convinced to join United. De Jong wants to stay at Barcelona but if he is to leave he wants it to be for a club that can offer him Champions League football. United cannot.

They finished sixth in the Premier League last season, scraping into the Europa League by the skin of their teeth. United hope, however, that De Jong’s relationship with Ten Hag could convince him to trade Camp Nou for Old Trafford.

De Jong played under Ten Hag in that great Ajax team that shocked Europe by making it to the semi-final of the Champions League in the 2018/19 season. De Jong joined Barcelona the following summer but has failed to really perform.