Barcelona consider moving for Romelu Lukaku if they fail to sign Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona are considering moving for Romelu Lukaku if they fail in their bid to land Robert Lewandowski this summer according to a report by Mundo Deportivo. Sadio Mane is also in the picture.

Ronald Koeman had wanted to sign Lukaku in the summer of 2020 but Barcelona’s economic conditions prevented him from doing so. The pair had worked together at Everton.

The Belgian was at Internazionale then and went on to play a key role as the Italian outfit won the Scudetto. The following summer he joined his old club Chelsea in a big-money move. But he has failed to perform there and has enjoyed a below-par season.

In an ideal world Lukaku would return to Italy this summer but that does not seem to be on the cards due to Internazionale’s financial realities. A rare market opportunity might therefore befall Barcelona that could see the 29-year-old land at Camp Nou.