Xavi Hernandez and Joan Laporta to meet today to discuss Barcelona’s summer transfer plans

Barcelona are already preparing for June 16th, the day they expect to be able to become active in the summer transfer market. Xavi Hernandez and Joan Laporta will meet today to discuss the club’s plans for the window according to La Vanguardia as carried by Marca.

The two men will discuss the economic situation of the club and how active they can afford to be during the close-season. Potential outgoings will be discussed as well as incomings – this is a reality given the club’s precarious situation. It is yet to be understood just how much they can strengthen this summer.

But what is beyond dispute is that they definitely need to strengthen. Barcelona finished 13 points and a million miles behind Real Madrid in La Liga this season and had to sit on the sidelines as they watched their great rivals win the Champions League – their fourth since Barcelona’s last in 2015.