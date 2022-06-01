Valencia on the verge of dismissing Jose Bordalas and replacing him with Gennaro Gattuso

Valencia are close to appointing Gennaro Gattuso as the club’s new coach according to a report by Marca. The Italian is currently in Singapore meeting with Peter Lim about replacing Jose Bordalas, who will leave after an uninspiring season in charge.

Valencia will have to pay Bordalas €700,000 in compensation for breaking the two-year deal that he had been awarded. Valencia plan to re-shape the squad this summer through several high-profile departures and will give Gattuso a two-year deal with the option of a further year if things go well between both parties.

Gattuso was put forward by super agent Jorge Mendes, who is expected to play an important role in Valencia’s re-structuring after a couple of years away. The Italian will become the tenth coach to work at Valencia since Peter Lim took charge of the club.

This will be the eighth coaching role that Gattuso will have assumed since beginning his career. A legendary midfielder both with Milan and the Italian national team, he has been in charge of Sion, Palermo, OFI Crete, Pisa, Milan Primavera, Milan and Napoli.