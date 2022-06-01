Tottenham want Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili

Premier League giants Tottenham are reportedly tracking Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Los Che are likely to be forced into a string of player sales in the coming months due to an ongoing financial crisis at the Estadio Mestalla.

Jose Bordalas has previously stated the club need to raise at least €70m this summer, to offset current debts, and ensure a more solid fiscal footing ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Reports from Marca claim Georgian international Mamardashvili is a possible sale option, despite a positive first season in Spain, following his move from Locomotive Tbilisi in 2021.

Spurs are on the hunt for a long term replacement for club captain Hugo Lloris with Antonio Conte confident of edging out domestic rivals Manchester United in the battle for Mamardashvili.

Valencia sealed a £750,000 deal for the 21-year-old less than 12 months ago, and they will be pushing for around £4m, if Tottenham make a formal offer this month.