Three La Liga clubs compete to sign veteran Uruguayan marksman Edinson Cavani

Three La Liga clubs have been linked with a move for 35-year-old Uruguayan marksman Edinson Cavani according to Mundo Deportivo. They are Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Villarreal.

Cavani will leave Manchester United at the end of this month when his contract expires and a move to Spain seems to be the most likely option for him. It helps that all three clubs linked with him can offer European football in 2022/23.

It is understood that La Real are the best placed to bring in the Uruguayan. They can guarantee that he starts, something attractive to him after inconsistently featuring at Old Trafford.

Cavani has endured a tough season with United, far from in keeping with the numbers he has been accustomed to hitting in his dignified career. He provided just two goals and two assists in 20 appearances throughout the entire 2021/22 season.

Cavani has represented Danubio, Palermo, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain as well as United. He has scored 54 goals in 130 appearances for the Uruguayan national team.