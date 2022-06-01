Thiago Alcantara pulls out of La Roja’s Nations League fixtures through muscular injury

The Spanish Football Federation have announced that Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara has pulled out of La Roja’s camp for the upcoming Nations League fixtures through a muscular injury.

Thiago suffered the injury during Liverpool’s victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the Premier League season but recovered in time to start the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday. Madrid won that game.

But Thiago has had to pull out of Luis Enrique’s squad for the upcoming fixtures, starting with a clash against Portugal at the Benito Villamarin in Seville tomorrow evening.

Spain will be taking this set of fixtures seriously. They are one of the favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar this year and this run of games could be vital preparation for success in the Middle East.

They made it to the semi-final of Euro 2020 last summer only to lose to Italy before making it to the final of the Nations League only to lose to France.