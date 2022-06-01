Sergio Busquets open minded over Barcelona and Spain future

Sergio Busquets has revealed he is not planning beyond 2023 with Barcelona or Spain.

Veteran midfielder Busquets is captain for both club country and he remains a vital player for both Xavi and Luis Enrique.

However, the 33-year-old is pragmatic about the future, with a World Cup on the horizon in Qatar at the end of 2022, and major changes expected at the Camp Nou.

Busquets joined Enrique on media duty ahead of La Roja’s incoming four UEFA Nations games this month and he is expected to lead Spain out against Portugal tomorrow night in Seville.

“I have a contract with Barcelona for one more season, and with the national team, I have the World Cup in mind,” as per reports from Marca.

“From there, I will see how everything goes, now it’s not important

“I want to finish the season strongly and start the Nations League well.

🗣️ @5sergiob, capitán de la @sefutbol: "Esperamos el mejor ambiente posible en Sevilla". ➡️ "Hacemos un llamamiento para que vengan al Villamarín, nos apoyen y ayuden a conseguir el objetivo de la victoria". ➡️ "Esperamos que vengan con ganas".#VamosEspaña | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/yhNqUkd2fO — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 1, 2022

“Then the World Cup will come and the fight for objectives with Barca next season.”

Busquets started 36 La Liga games for Barcelona last season, more than any other La Blaugrana, and he is on course to break the 700-game mark in 2022/23.

The Catalan native is currently third on the club’s all-time appearances list in league games (680) behind Xavi (767) and his former teammate Lionel Messi (778).

Images via Getty Images