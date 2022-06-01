Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to rival Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane’s signature

Sadio Mane is set to leave Liverpool this summer transfer window and Bayern Munich had seemed to be the club best-placed to secure his signature. But now reports in Germany have connected Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain with a move for the striker.

Sport Bild, as carried by Mundo Deportivo, report that Bayern are trying to get the deal done quickly for a fee of around €35m plus variables. They would offer him a three-year contract worth in the region of €20m per season for the Senegalese international.

But PSG are willing to pay more for the 30-year-old and are considering mounting a serious challenge to Bayern for his signature. Madrid are also highly attentive to the situation.

Mane is about to enter the final year of his contract at Anfield and is considered to be one of the finest marksmen in European football. He has scored 120 goals for Liverpool.