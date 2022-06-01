PSG eye Villarreal star as potential Neymar replacement

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain could raid Villarreal if Neymar leaves the club this summer.

PSG are rumoured to be plotting a summer revamp of their squad after keeping Kylian Mbappe in the French capital.

Former Barcelona superstar Neymar is under contract at the Parc des Princes until 2025 and he will only consider an exit if his €30m annual salary is matched by another club.

Removing Neymar from the club, in part to finance Mbappe’s renewal, is a key focus for PSG, with Premier League side Newcastle United linked with a wildcard move for the Brazilian.

If Neymar leaves Paris, reports from Marca claim PSG are eyeing Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma as a possible replacement.

Dutch international Danjuma enjoyed a superb debut season in Spain in 2021/22, with 16 goals in all competitions, as Unai Emery’s side reached the Champions League semi finals.

PSG are likely to be rivalled in their interest by Liverpool with Danjuma’s current release clause set at €45m.