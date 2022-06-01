Paris Saint-Germain threaten to derail Real Madrid’s pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid want to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco this summer but they are not going to be held to ransom according to a report by Marca. They will not be exploited economically.

They submitted an offer to Monaco 15 days ago that did not meet the expectations of the French outfit – they want €100m. The problem has been the interest of both Liverpool and, especially, Paris Saint-Germain. They are driving the price up.

Tchouameni is said to want to join Madrid above all else but the same could have been said of Kylian Mbappe last summer. He has ended up staying at PSG and now the Parisian outfit threaten to derail another of Madrid’s priorities for the summer window.

Tchouameni is considered to be one of the most promising midfielders in European football. Just 22 years of age, he will start for France at the World Cup in Qatar this year.