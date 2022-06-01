Neto Murara has decided to leave Barcelona this summer to pursue first-team football

Neto Murara has decided to leave Barcelona this summer.

The Brazilian is back-up goalkeeper at Camp Nou to Marc-Andre ter Stegen and wants to leave for pastures new despite still having a year on his contract according to Mundo Deportivo.

His approach marks a departure from the likes of Miralem Pjanic and Martin Braithwaite, who have both stated that they intend to see out their current deals at Barcelona despite not featuring in Xavi Hernandez’s plans for the first-team squad next season.

Neto, who joined Barcelona from Valencia in the summer of 2019, wants prominence and minutes. Barcelona will bring Inaki Pena back from his loan at Galatasaray to compete with Ter Stegen.

Neto has played 20 games for Barcelona since joining the club. The 32-year-old has also represented Athletico Paranaense, Fiorentina and Juventus as well as Valencia and Barcelona.

He has earned one cap for the Brazilian national team thus far.