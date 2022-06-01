Master escapologist Monchi has his work cut out with double departure

Sevilla have already sold Diego Carlos to Aston Villa, and Jules Kounde looks certain to move to Chelsea by the end of the summer too.

That means both of the club’s first choice central defenders will leave at once, leaving the Andalusian club in a difficult situation. Fans of most clubs would be fearful for next season, with good reason – but in this case, there’s a unique opportunity to watch a master at work.

Sevilla’s sporting director Monchi has made a career of miraculous scouting and equally effective negotiating to back it up, and this year he really has his work cut out.

He has to find two starting quality centre backs to slot into his squad immediately, and while he will get close to €90m for the pair he has sold to the Premier League, he won’t be able to spend anything close to that on replacing him.

Sevilla fans will rightly be concerned about watching their side go backwards after a season of stagnation. But for the rest of us, with less skin in the game, it’s a brilliant chance to watch a smooth operator work his magic once again.