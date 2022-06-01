Manchester United open talks with Barcelona to sign €85m-rated Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong according to Fabrizio Romano. It is expected that the Premier League club will need to pay €85m for the Dutchman.

De Jong does not want to leave Barcelona but if he does he wants to join a club playing Champions League football. United cannot offer that – they just about made it into the Europa League – but Barcelona’s financial issues may make a sale non-negotiable.

Barcelona are currently unable to register Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie to due Financial Fair Play problems, so will need to offer a sacrificial lamb if they are to perform the surgery they need to on their squad this close-season.

De Jong, 25, is probably the most saleable asset they have in their squad. And given the relative strength of their midfield he is probably the one player they can afford to lose this summer.