Manchester United confirm that Paul Pogba will leave the club when his contract expires

Manchester United have confirmed that Paul Pogba will leave the club when his contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of June.

Pogba’s next destination is thought to be Juventus, the club he joined United from back in the summer of 2016. Real Madrid have long been credited with interest in the Frenchman as have Paris Saint-Germain but it seems that he will be returning to Turin.

Pogba is one of the finest midfielders in European football when he is on song but those days have been few and far between at Old Trafford. Pogba was heralded as the marquee signing who would bring United back to the elite but that did not transpire.

Not that his numbers are bad. Pogba contributed 39 goals and 51 assists for United in the 233 appearances he has made for the club. He also won the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 Nations League with France during his time at United. But the residual feeling upon his departure is what might have been.