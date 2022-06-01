Luis Enrique ready to include Ansu Fati in UEFA Nations League action

Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed he is ready to recall Ansu Fati to the starting La Roja team.

The former Barcelona coach included Fati in his 25-man squad for their UEFA Nations League games this month after an injury ravaged 18 months for the teenager.

Enrique stated last month his confidence over a ‘special plan’ to ease Fati back into the international picture after limited minutes at club level in 2022.

💪🏽👦🏿 @ansufati es sinónimo de CLASE, pero también lo es de SUPERACIÓN. 🗣️ "Ha sido muy duro, pero siempre he mantenido la mentalidad de superar todo lo que me ha pasado". 🗣️ "Ir al Mundial es un gran reto para el que tengo que trabajar mucho".#VamosEspaña | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/gslJRzOG71 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 1, 2022

However, Enrique is confident the 19-year-old is ready to reignite his La Roja career in the coming days.

“We’re helping him manage everything. We’ll see if he gets minutes, it would be good for him to play”, as per Enrique’s press conference today.

“But these are official games and we need everyone to be at 100%.

“We have to forget about his injury, he’s recovered.

🗣️ @LUISENRIQUE21, seleccionador nacional: "La rivalidad con @selecaoportugal es siempre positiva". ➡️ "Tenemos un gran proyecto en conjunto como es el de organizar un Mundial". ➡️ "Espero que sea un partido muy bonito y que la afición disfrute".#VamosEspaña | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/tqSXwPkp4u — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 1, 2022

“He’s played for the last month and a half at Barca, and depending on what we see in training, we’ll see if he’s ready to compete.”

If Fati plays in the upcoming fixtures, it will be his first Spain appearance since October 2020, after breaking the youngest ever La Roja senior goal scoring record aged 17 years and 311 days.

Spain took on Portugal on June 2, at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, before facing the Czech Republic in Prague three days later.

Enrique’s charges then wrap up this mini-tournament against Switzerland in Geneva before hosting the Czech Republic in Malaga before the end of June.