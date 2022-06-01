Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to Finalissima glory over Italy

Lionel Messi turned in a virtuoso display as Argentina cruised past Italy in a 3-0 Finalissima win at Wembley Stadium.

Argentina win the #Finalissima! 🇦🇷🏆 And they celebrate by throwing Lionel Messi up into the air 😂#ITAARG pic.twitter.com/lpAUeBoeqr — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 1, 2022

FIFA opted to revive a grand final tie between the European and Copa America champions in 2022 with the previous incarnation of the Artemio Franchi Cup abandoned in 1993.

Messi’s Argentina faced off with Roberto Mancini’s Italy in London with La Albiceleste impressive from the off.

OFFICIAL: Lionel Messi has been named Man of the Match for the 2022 Finalissima. pic.twitter.com/CSE52IQwC3 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 1, 2022

Former Barcelona talisman Messi’s did brilliantly to wriggle free inside the Italy box and square for Lautaro Martinez to slot home the opener on the half hour mark.

Magic from Lionel Messi as he puts it on a plate for Lautaro Martínez to score! 🤩 Argentina take the lead against Italy 🇦🇷#ITAARG | #Finalissima pic.twitter.com/4yAJxaTF5x — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 1, 2022

Angel di Maria doubled their advantage in first half added time as he dinked home Martinez’s through ball.

"SUMPTUOUS goal! That is delicious." 🗣️ A perfect through ball from Lautaro Martínez and a delicate dinked finish from Angel Di María to double Argentina's lead 🇦🇷#ITAARG | #Finalissima pic.twitter.com/yUNQ0bvjrA — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 1, 2022

That handed Mancini’s charges an impossible task after the restart with Di Maria and Messi brilliantly denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Martinez laid on a third for Argentina in the final seconds, as Paulo Dybala fired home, as Lionel Scaloni’s continue their preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It's a third goal for Argentina and it's no less than their performance has deserved! 🇦🇷 Paulo Dybala gets his name on the scoresheet with a beautifully placed finish 🙌#ITAARG | #Finalissima pic.twitter.com/6kHydMT2FN — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 1, 2022

Images via Getty Images