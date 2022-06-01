Barcelona

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to Finalissima glory over Italy

Lionel Messi turned in a virtuoso display as Argentina cruised past Italy in a 3-0 Finalissima win at Wembley Stadium.

FIFA opted to revive a grand final tie between the European and Copa America champions in 2022 with the previous incarnation of the Artemio Franchi Cup abandoned in 1993.

Messi’s Argentina faced off with Roberto Mancini’s Italy in London with La Albiceleste impressive from the off.

Former Barcelona talisman Messi’s did brilliantly to wriggle free inside the Italy box and square for Lautaro Martinez to slot home the opener on the half hour mark.

Angel di Maria doubled their advantage in first half added time as he dinked home Martinez’s through ball.

That handed Mancini’s charges an impossible task after the restart with Di Maria and Messi brilliantly denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Martinez laid on a third for Argentina in the final seconds, as Paulo Dybala fired home, as Lionel Scaloni’s continue their preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Angel Di Maria Argentina Finalissima Gianluigi Donnarumma Italy Lautaro Martinez Lionel Messi Lionel Scaloni

