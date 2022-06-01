Juventus working to sign Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria on free transfers this summer

Juventus are working to sign Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria on free transfers this summer according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian club are waiting on an answer to the opening contract proposal they made to Pogba ten days ago.

Real Madrid have been linked with Pogba in the past but it seems that they were not in the running this summer. It has long been clear that Pogba was going to leave Manchester United once his contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of this month but it seems to have been between Juventus and Manchester City.

Juventus finished a disappointing fourth in Serie A this season. They finished six points clear of fifth-placed Lazio but were a hugely significant 16 off champions Milan. They are going to need to recruit intelligently this summer to make up that large gap.

Bringing in players of the calibre of Pogba and Di Maria – whose contract at Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire – is a good start. Both players are hugely experienced internationals with undoubted quality. They will offer an immediate improvement.