Juventus reignite Aymeric Laporte interest ahead of 2022/23 kick off

Serie A giants Juventus are tracking a possible summer move for Spanish international Aymeric Laporte.

Manchester City star Laporte could potentially be moved on by Pep Guardiola in the coming weeks, if John Stones edges back in front of him, as Ruben Dias’ first choice defensive partner.

Laporte is a key player for Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium but reports from Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport claim he could be tempted by a solid first team place in Turin.

Max Allegri is looking to reinforce his defensive options in the coming weeks following the exit of club legend Giorgio Chiellini this month.

City paid £58.5m to bring Laporte to the Premier League from Athletic Club in 2018 but they are only likely to recoup around £45m in a resale.

The 28-year-old missed City’s final two Premier League games of their title winning run-in and he was forced to pull out of the La Roja squad for UEFA Nations League duty this month.