Jorge Mendes working to take Marco Asensio to Manchester United

Jorge Mendes is working to bring Marco Asensio to Manchester United according to El Chiringuito. The Premier League club are intent on strengthening their squad following the appointment of new coach Erik ten Hag and want a right-sided attacker.

And Asensio fits the bill.

The man from the Balearic Islands is about to enter the final year of his contract at Real Madrid and has been struggling for game-time this season. Toward the end of the campaign both Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde have clearly leapfrogged him in the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Not that he has had a bad season. Asensio has contributed 12 goals and two assists in 42 appearances for a team that won both La Liga and the Champions League. But a player of Asensio’s age – he is 26 – wants to play every week.

It will be easier for him to do that in Manchester than Madrid.