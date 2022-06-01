Gennaro Gattuso will move for Riqui Puig if he is appointed Valencia coach

Valencia are close to appointing Gennaro Gattuso as their new coach for the next two seasons, replacing Jose Bordalas. That’s according to Diario Sport, who report that Gattuso wants to sign Riqui Puig from Barcelona if he does take over at Mestalla.

Barcelona enjoy a good relationship with Valencia due to their shared connection with super agent Jorge Mendes. Barcelona like Valencia players Jose Gaya and Carlos Soler while Valencia like Barcelona players like Puig and Martin Braithwaite.

Puig has already spoken with Xavi Hernandez and knows that he will not have minutes at Camp Nou next season. He has always fought to stay at his hometown club but is now said to accept that the time has come for him to move on to pastures new.

Several clubs are interested in signing the diminutive midfielder but Valencia are a strong contender even dispute the internal problems the club have been dealing with in recent months. Especially if Gattuso is determined to work with him.