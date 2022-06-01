Gareth Bale bids farewell to Real Madrid with open letter to the club’s supporters

Gareth Bale has bid farewell to Real Madrid.

The Welshman’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of this month and he has confirmed that he will be leaving for pastures new in a letter to the club’s supporters.

“To be a part of this club’s history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player has been an incredible experience and one will never forget,” he wrote.

Bale, 32, joined Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013. He has gone on to make 258 appearances for the Spanish club, contributing 106 goals and 67 assists and winning all there is to win.

Bale won three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and five Champions League titles during his time at the Bernabeu. He will most be remembered for the gravity-defying goal he scored against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv.

Bale’s immediate focus is on the Welsh national team, with whom he has 102 caps and 38 goals to his name. They are competing in the Nations League over the next few weeks with fixtures against Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium on the horizon.

They will also play a final World Cup qualifier to make it to Qatar.