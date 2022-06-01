Eduardo Camavinga confident over Aurelien Tchouameni’s Real Madrid move

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga has revealed he has spoken to Aurelien Tchouameni about a possible move to Los Blancos.

Camavinga told an interview with L’Equipe he is confident of linking up with his Les Bleus teammate at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Los Blancos are heavily rumoured to be closing in on a deal for the AS Monaco star despite late interest from Paris Saint-Germain in recent days.

Tchouameni is currently away on international duty ahead of France’s UEFA Nations League games this month and Camavinga believes a deal is close to completion.

🎙|| Eduardo Camavinga:

“Tchouameni joining me in Madrid? I'm really happy about it, I've already played with him in France. I hope Tchouaméni comes to Madrid, I've already spoken to him. Let's see what happens in the next few days (smiles)." pic.twitter.com/Eex1E7uR30 — TchouameniXtra (@TchouXtra_) June 1, 2022

“It’s fun, that’s for sure! He’s a player I’ve already met with the national team”, the 19-year-old stated.

“I hope he comes to Madrid. I don’t know exactly what the situation is, but I’ve already talked to him.

“We’ll see what happens in the next few days.”

Camavinga also admitted he was frustrated not to be included in Didier Deschamps‘ senior squad, alongside Tchouameni, but he will play a key role for the U21’s in the coming weeks.

Sylvain Ripoll’s side face their final three qualifiers for the U21 European Championships in 2023, with matches against Serbia, Armenia and Ukraine to come as they aim for an automatic spot.

Images via Getty Images