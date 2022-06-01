Clement Lenglet open to Barcelona loan exit

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet could be open to a loan exit this summer.

Xavi is expected to oversee a squad overhaul in the coming weeks, both to balance the Camp Nou books, and build a side capable of challenging for the La Liga title in 2022/23.

The French international slipped down the pecking order at Barcelona last season with just five league starts following Xavi’s return to the club in November.

According to reports from Catalan newspaper Diario Sport, Lenglet has changed his mind on a potential move, after previous concerns over taking a salary reduction away from Barcelona.

However, the likelihood for a deal which suits all parties, is a loan, with Barcelona paying a portion of his salary next season.

The former Sevilla centre back has been linked with a short term move to the Premier League, with Everton a possible destination for the 26-year-old, following their top-flight survival in 2021/22.