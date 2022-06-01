Barcelona unable to register Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie due to Financial Fair Play

Barcelona are still in financial trouble.

They have locked down the signings of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie but are unable to register them yet due to their Financial Fair Play situation according to Fabrizio Romano.

Both players have received guarantees from Barcelona that the deals will be done and they will be registered. It is only a matter of time they argue but that will not stop Barcelona fans sweating.

Both Christensen and Kessie are available on free transfers after their contracts with their respective clubs expire at the end of this month. Christensen has been at Chelsea since 2013 while Kessie has been at Milan (on a permanent basis) since 2019.

Christensen is expected to bolster the defence at Camp Nou while it is hoped Kessie will add something different and dynamic to Xavi Hernandez’s engine room. Kessie has been a highly important part of this season’s Scudetto-winning Milan team.