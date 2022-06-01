Barcelona said to be preparing move for Portuguese international Ruben Neves

Barcelona are determined to strengthen their midfield next season and one of the most prominent names linked with a move this summer is Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Neves.

The Portuguese international is said to be interested in a move to Camp Nou and has made clear that is his preference despite interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

Neves’ contract at Wolves runs until the summer of 2024 so it is going to be difficult to prise the 25-year-old from the Premier League outfit although, according to a report by The Mirror carried by Diario Sport, there is a recognition he could leave.

Neves, an intelligent and talented midfielder, will feature for Portugal at the Benito Villamarin when they take on Iberian rivals Spain in the opening game of the Nations League campaign. He will be facing several potential teammates including Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati.