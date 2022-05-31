(Video) Real Madrid’s top ten goals from La Liga winning season

Only a team as great as Real Madrid can have an “average” season where they win La Liga and the Champions League.

Los Blancos got the job done early domestically, allowing them to focus fully on Europe – and Carlo Ancelotti’s plans paid off.

They didn’t get the credit they deserved for a ruthlessly efficient league campaign, and their top ten goals of the season reminds us of some great moments along the way.

Karim Benzema, Vinicius, and some true screamers from the midfield. It was modern Madrid in a nutshell.

You can see the top 10 in the clip embedded here: