(Video) Brilliant Benzema header wins Champions League goal of the season

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been given the Champions League goal of the season award for his unique header against Chelsea.

It was a glorious move from Los Blancos, with Benzema playing a superb first time pass with the outside of his foot to Vinicius, and then getting on the end of the Brazilian’s cross to thump a perfectly guided header home.

In the end, the Blues would come roaring back and win at the Bernabeu – but it wouldn’t be enough to see them through to the final.

You can see the magnificent effort in the clip from UEFA embedded here: