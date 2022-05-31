Real Madrid raise bid for Aurelien Tchouameni amid competition from Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni according to Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish club have improved their bid for the 22-year-old in the face of competition from Paris Saint-Germain – they have offered €80m.

Madrid and Monaco are now in dialogue and hope to reach an agreement as soon as possible. Madrid are determined to land a big signing this summer after missing out on Kylian Mbappe – the feeling in the Spanish capital is that they need it emotionally.

Tchouameni is one of the most promising midfielders in the European game. Despite only making his debut for the French national team last year he is in line to start for his country at the World Cup in Qatar. He is a special talent.

And he is a useful profile to Madrid. They have needed a sitting midfielder to alternate with Casemiro for some time and in Tchouameni they would have one of the highest quality.