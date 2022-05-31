Raphinha’s father opens up about his son’s situation amid links to Barcelona

Barcelona have identified Leeds United winger Raphinha as one of their top targets this summer transfer window. The 25-year-old is currently away with the Brazilian national team on an international break and awaiting news of his future.

The player’s father, Raphael Belolli, has spoken about his son’s situation in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona’s interest is an open secret but Leeds, who avoided relegation on the final day of the season, are keeping their cards close.

“There are possibilities but these possibilities involve three parties,” Belolli said. “The interested club, the current club and the player. He is calm about having a contract and, as everyone knows, the possibilities are not just down to him. What is already known is what is in the news, nothing more.”

Raphinha is thought to cost in the region of €55m. That is a high transfer fee given Barcelona’s situation and it is understood that the move is dependent on Ousmane Dembele’s future.

If the Frenchman renews his contract at Camp Nou the deal will be shelved. But if Dembele leaves the club on a free transfer at the end of this season then Barcelona will facilitate the move.

Raphinha has contributed eleven goals and three assists this season in 36 appearances across all competitions. He has seven caps for the Brazilian national team and three goals.