New Real Madrid signing makes Champions League team of the season

Real Madrid fans should already know what they’re getting in Antonio Rudiger.

The defender has been one of the best in his position in the Premier League for 18 months, and was a key part of the Chelsea team that knocked Los Blancos out of the Champions League last season.

This year, Carlo Ancelotti got revenge on the Blues, but Rudiger was once again in prime form in both legs.

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected its 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Team of the Season

He has now been named in the Champions League team of the year – and many pundits had him in the Premier League equivalent too.

Champions Real have Thibaut Courtois in the XI, but no other defenders.

They will be hoping that the addition of Rudiger this summer means they aren’t as reliant on their goalkeeper to keep them in games in next year’s edition.

The prospect of the German alongside David Alaba and Ferland Mendy is truly terrifying for opposition attackers – and Dani Carvajal showed in recent weeks that he’s not finished yet.