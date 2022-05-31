Lucas Ocampos could leave Sevilla this summer due to unhappiness under Julen Lopetegui

Sevilla face a summer of change. Diego Carlos is close to leaving for Aston Villa and Jules Kounde is also expected to join Chelsea. Another key player who could be on the move is Lucas Ocampos.

That’s according to Marca, who report that the Argentine is unhappy with his situation at the Sanchez-Pizjuan and could depart the club after three seasons of sterling service.

Toward the end of the season Julen Lopetegui opted to start Tecatito Corona and Erik Lamela on either flank and leave Ocampos on the bench. He has begun to feel that he is being treated unfairly.

Ocampos’ contract with Sevilla runs until the summer of 2025 but a sale cannot be ruled out. He is not going to force an exit and nor will the club actively look to sell him – but if a good offer comes in for him it is understood it will be considered.