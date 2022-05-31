Lionel Messi trains at San Mames ahead of The 2022 Finalissima between Argentina and Italy

Lionel Messi trained with the Argentine national team at Athletic Club’s San Mames yesterday afternoon ahead of their clash with Italy at Wembley Stadium tomorrow evening.

The clash has been labelled The 2022 Finalissima and will pit the champions of Europe against the champions of South America.

Italy qualified by virtue of their victory at Euro 2020, when they beat England in the final at Wembley Stadium, while Argentina beat Brazil in the final of the Copa America at the Maracana.

Messi knows San Mames well from his time at Barcelona, and he knows Wembley Stadium well having won the Champions League there with the Catalan club back in 2011 when they beat Manchester United. He will be taking this game seriously.

Because winning the World Cup in Qatar later this year is of the utmost importance to the Paris Saint-Germain player. And games like this, while essentially meaningless, can be good preparation.