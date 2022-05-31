Espanyol announce the appointment of former Granada coach Diego Martinez

Espanyol have announced the appointment of Diego Martinez.

The Catalan club finished 14th in La Liga last season, their first since earning promotion from Segunda in 2020/21. They finished four points clear of relegation and will look to push on next year.

And Martinez has proven himself to be a man who can help them.

He enjoyed a stellar spell in charge of Granada, leading them to seventh and ninth placed finishes in his two seasons in charge of them when they were in La Liga.

He also guided them to the quarter-final of the Europa League in 2020/21 only to be knocked out by Manchester United.

Granada have been relegated without Martinez this season.

Martinez has spent this year travelling throughout England and learning his craft. The 41-year-old, born in Vigo, is one of the most promising Spanish coaches around.

It is going to be intriguing to see what kind of work he can do at the RCDE Stadium.