Chelsea connected with move for Barcelona defender Sergino Dest

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Barcelona defender Sergino Dest according to a report in The Athletic carried by Mundo Deportivo. The London club will be busy this summer.

They have just been taken over by new ownership and are expected to be given a war chest of €200m to spend this close-season. And Dest, 21, has been identified as a top target alongside Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi.

Chelsea are expecting to lose four defenders this summer – Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso. All four are expected to be on their way to La Liga to join either Barcelona or, in the case of Rudiger, Real Madrid.

They will need to bring in replacements and Dest has been identified. His contract with Barcelona runs until 2025 and while he is valued at Camp Nou he could be sold should the right offer come in. Barcelona expect to have Sergi Roberto, Dani Alves and Azpilicueta available in his position for the 2022/23 season.