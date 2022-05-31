Chelsea are already planning for life without Barcelona target Marcos Alonso

Barcelona want to sign Marcos Alonso from Chelsea this summer and, according to The Athletic as carried by Mundo Deportivo, the London club are already planning for life without him next year.

Chelsea know that Alonso wants a change of scenery after six seasons at Stamford Bridge and Thomas Tuchel does have options available to him at left-back in Ben Chilwell and Emerson Palmieri.

Fali Ramadani, Alonso’s agent, travelled to London last week to meet with Chelsea and get the negotiations off the ground. It is thought that the Spaniard could be signed for a fee of €15m.

Alonso, who has seven Spanish caps to his name, joined Chelsea in 2016. Since then he has made 212 appearances for the club, scoring 29 goals and contributing 23 assists.

His list of honours include the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Europa League, the Champions League, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup.