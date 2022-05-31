Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski steps up efforts to force through Barcelona move

Robert Lewandowski is pushing to leave Bayern Munich for Barcelona according to Mundo Deportivo. He spoke candidly about his plans for the future yesterday, making clear that he believes his time at the Bavarian club is over and he wants a transfer.

Lewandowski is currently away with the Polish national team and is preparing for fixtures with Wales, Belgium and the Netherlands in the Nations League. He has declined to elaborate further on the situation until after those games have been completed.

Meanwhile, Bayern have issued a response through general director Oliver Kahn. He said that he could not understand why Lewandowski has chosen to take the matter public, that it never achieves anything. Bayern are deeply unhappy about it.

Despite their public protestations, however, it is understood that Bayern will allow Lewandowski to leave once they bring in a replacement. That man is thought to be Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.