Barcelona ready to sell major assets to fund player purchases

Barcelona are in a better situation financially than they were a year ago – but they aren’t out of the woods yet.

ESPN are reporting that the Catalan club are going to ask their members for a cash injection of “up to €700m” to help with the continuing reconstruction of the playing squad this summer.

It was announced on Tuesday that there will be an extraordinary assembly in two weeks time, where it will be proposed that the club sell off some of its assets in order to increase its transfer budget.

The “Barcelona Licensing and Merchandising” arm of the club could be put up for sale, reportedly bringing in €200m on its own.

The club’s television rights could reach €500m, depending on who buys them, and the length of the deal.

Barcelona’s current “spending cap” in La Liga is -€144m. Given that, things can’t get much worse. On the other hand, given how they’ve spent their transfer fees in the last decade – maybe they can?