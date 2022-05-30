Valencia dismiss Anil Murthy with immediate effect following leaked audio controversy

Valencia have taken action and issued a statement after the controversy over leaked audios featuring Anil Murthy, the president of the club, crudely discussing sensitive topics.

Valencia said that they were disappointed the content of the audios have affected the club’s relationship with their fans and made sure to underline that the opinions expressed by Murthy were his and his alone rather than that of the club itself.

To maintain the credibility of the club, therefore, they have taken the decision to change the leadership at Mestalla and have dismissed Murthy with immediate effect. Sean Bai has instead been appointed as the interim CEO. He has been at the club since 2018 and had been director of Valencia’s academy.

The club also maintained that they will now begin a search process to find a new president with an announcement to be made soon. They closed the statement by re-iterating that they are fully committed to achieving long-term growth and success and completing the construction of their new stadium.