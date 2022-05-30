Robert Lewandowski speaks on Barcelona future amid Bayern Munich’s hardball tactics

Robert Lewandowski is still determined to leave Bayern Munich for Barcelona this summer. The Polish forward has already made his position clear and has not been dissuaded by Bayern’s attempts to play hardball and avoid ceding ground to the Spanish side.

Lewandowski was present at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend when he was asked about his future. “The time will come to give information,” he told Sky Sports Germany as carried by Mundo Deportivo. “Soon it will be possible to say more.”

Lewandowski then opened up even more to Eleven Sports Poland in comments again carried by Mundo Deportivo. “Signing for Barcelona? It depends on several factors,” he said.

“I think my situation is clear and there is no point in talking about it. It is difficult that I will play for Bayern next season. I have a house in Mallorca and Spain is a cool place. I think it is a place to go for more than just a vacation.”

Lewandowski’s contract with Bayern runs until the summer of 2023 but he bid farewell to the club’s supporters on the final day of the season. He already has a three-year contract agreed with Barcelona – the only obstacle is securing Bayern’s green light.

Lewandowski, 33, is one of the finest strikers in Europe. He has scored 344 goals in 374 appearances for Bayern and this season has racked up a remarkable 50 in 46 across all competitions. He has scored 75 goals in 129 games for the Polish national team.

Barcelona believe that his goals would take Xavi Hernandez’s still-developing team to the next level. They finished 13 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga in 2021/22 and need to make up that gap.