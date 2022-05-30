Real Madrid step up their pursuit of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid are progressing their interest in Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni according to Fabrizio Romano. They have had fresh contacts with the French club and the player during the weekend, both before and after the Champions League final.

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are both still in the picture but Madrid do seem to be best-placed. They are determined to land a big name this close-season after missing out on Kylian Mbappe to PSG and Tchouameni would be a great get. The 22-year-old defensive midfielder is one of the most promising in the game.

Tchouameni has completed 86 tackles this season and made 262 ball recoveries. He has also made 101 interceptions, a number that puts him in the top 1% of interceptions across Europe’s top five leagues. The Frenchman would finally offer Madrid a viable alternative to Casemiro at the base of their midfield.

Tchouameni joined Monaco in January of 2020 from Bordeaux and has since gone on to make 95 appearances for the club based in the south of France. He has also earned eight caps for the French national team and is expected to start for them at the World Cup.