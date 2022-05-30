Real Madrid monitoring Serge Gnabry’s situation with Bayern Munich closely

Real Madrid have just won the Champions League but they intend to build upon their success and strengthen their squad this summer. They will be active in the market after missing out on top target Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain.

One such option is Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry according to Fabrizio Romano in his column for Caught Offside.

Gnabry’s situation at Bayern is complicated. He has been in negotiations with the German club since October and was made a new proposal of around €10m net per season in recent days. Gnabry has not yet accepted, however, and Bayern will not go above that figure. His deal expires in the summer of 2023.

Gnabry would not be short of suitors should he become available. Arsenal have been connected with a move for him and Madrid have also discussed his name internally with Carlo Ancelotti back in February but have never made an offer.

Madrid’s priority for the time being is to strengthen their midfield by signing Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni. But Gnabry’s situation is certainly one that they will be monitoring closely.