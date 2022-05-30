Real Madrid linked with MLS star Gabriel Slonina

Real Madrid look set to make a summer move for Chicago Fire goal keeper Gabriel Slonina.

Slonina has earnt rave reviews after his elevation into first team action, with 14 appearances in 2022, despite Ezra Hendrickson’s side currently sitting bottom of MLS Eastern Conference table.

The United States U20 international could be available for around £2m, after agreeing a 12-month extension in April, as Chicago Fire aim to secure a fee for the teenager.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos have been monitoring Slonina, and they are hoping to be the first side to make a firm bid for him.

Exclusive: Real Madrid are preparing opening bid for talented goalkepeer Gabriel Slonina, born in 2004. ⭐️🇺🇸 #RealMadrid Chicago Fire are waiting for the first proposal to arrive soon for USMNT goalkeeper. #MLS pic.twitter.com/gvEwOlxpaN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2022

Thibaut Courtois remains Carlo Ancelotti clear first choice at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu but the Italian coach needs a fresh back up option.

Ukrainian stopper Andriy Lunin is likely to push for a move away, to secure first team football, after making just two La Liga starts in four seasons in Madrid.

Images via Getty Images