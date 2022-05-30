Oliver Kahn slams Robert Lewandowski over Bayern Munich exit statement

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has criticised Robert Lewandowski over his comments on wanting to leave the club.

Polish superstar Lewandowski has finally revealed his desire to exit the Allianz Arena this summer despite still having 12 months left on his contract in Bavaria.

Kahn has previously dismissed speculation over Barcelona lining up a deal for the former Borussia Dortmund hitman due to his remaining deal with the Bundesliga champions.

However, Lewandowski’s direct appeal to Bayern to allow him to leave could change the situation in the coming weeks, but Kahn remains unmoved as it stands.

Lewandowski: “My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore” 🚨 #FCBayern “Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me”. pic.twitter.com/ieO3q0tEBO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2022

“I can’t tell you why Robert chose this way of communicating his situation. Public statements like that don’t get you anywhere”, as per an interview with Sport 1, via Mundo Deportivo.

“Robert should remember what he has at Bayern. He has become one of the best footballers in the world here.”

Kahn’s stance will be tested in the coming weeks with Lewandowski also stating a transfer is the best for all concerned.

Due to his contract situation, and turning 34 in August, Bayern’s chances of a fee are reduced, with Barcelona aiming for cut price deal of around €30m, due to Lewandowski’s wage demands.