Neymar backs Kylian Mbappe over PSG extension

Neymar has offered his views on Kylian Mbappe’s decision to sign a contract renewal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe’s transfer future was the big story in both Paris and Madrid in recent months with his previous deal at the Parc des Princes set to expire in June.

However, despite appearing to be edging towards a free transfer switch to Real Madrid, Mbappe opted to renew his PSG contract until 2025.

Mbappe has cautiously not ruled out a future move to Los Blancos, but his stay in Paris offers the Ligue 1 champions a major boost, and Neymar believes his strike partner made the correct call.

“I didn’t know about him staying until the last moment. I found out a day before the announcement”, as per an interview with Canal+, via Diario AS.

“I am very happy Kylian decided to stay. I think the PSG project is the right one for his career.

“It’s good that he stays a few more years at PSG, and tries to win a Champions League in his country, with the team from his city.

“I think he’s made the right choice, but maybe in future he changes his mind and plays for another team.

“Having players like Kylian in the team is always very important.”

Mbappe will now join up with the France national team squad for their four UEFA Nations League games this month before taking a summer break at the end of June.

Le Bleus face Denmark and Austria, plus two games against their 2018 World Cup final opponents Croatia, with the Stade de France scheduled to host their two home matches.