Newcastle eye Real Betis star Nabil Fekir

Premier League side Newcastle United are considering a summer move for Real Betis star Nabil Fekir.

The Magpies are expected to be a major player in the summer transfer market ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Eddie Howe brought in a string of new faces at the start of 2022 including a move for England international Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

Howe will have a sizeable war chest to work with in the coming weeks, with Fekir an option at €35m, despite only signing a contract extension until 2026 back in January.

Manuel Pellegrini has been informed he needs to sell at least one star player before the new campaign due to a deepening financial crisis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

As per reports from Diario AS, Real Betis are open to a sale, but only if their minimum asking price is met, with Fekir happy to remain in Andalucia, unless an major offer comes in for him.