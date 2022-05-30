Manchester United are willing to make Frenkie de Jong the highest earner at Old Trafford

Manchester United are determined to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona this summer transfer window according to The Daily Star and carried by Mundo Deportivo. Erik ten Hag, United’s new coach, has labelled his compatriot as his number-one target.

Ten Hag worked with his fellow Dutchman at Ajax and hopes to be able to convince De Jong to come to Old Trafford with a huge contract offer. It is thought that United could offer him a weekly salary of £395,000, exceeding the wage earned by David de Gea, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo. That converts to a yearly salary of €24m.

De Jong is thought to be keen to join a club playing Champions League football if he is to leave Barcelona and United cannot offer that as things stand. They finished sixth in the Premier League this season to secure a place in the Europa League by the skin of their teeth – they finished two points above West Ham United and a spot in the Europa Conference League.