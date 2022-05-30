Lionel Messi speaks about Argentina’s chances of winning the World Cup

Lionel Messi is currently away on international duty with the Argentine national team. He took the time to speak with TyC Sports, an Argentine television channel, about a variety of topics.

His comments were carried by Mundo Deportivo.

Messi has endured a tough first season with Paris Saint-Germain after arriving at the Parc des Princes from Barcelona on a free transfer last summer. PSG won Ligue 1 but crucially failed in the Champions League, knocked out at the last 16 by Real Madrid.

Messi suffered harsh criticism for his performances but his numbers are far from terrible. The 34-year-old Argentine contributed eleven goals and 14 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for the French side.

Messi’s focus will now be on putting the difficulties of his first season behind him and preparing as well as he can for the World Cup in Qatar. Argentina are among the favourites to win it having beaten Brazil to win the Copa America last year.

“Argentina can compete with anyone,” he said.

“I am not saying that we are the big favourite to lift the World Cup, but we are ready. The memory of the Copa America is beautiful after so much suffering, but now there is another challenge on the horizon. I feel comfortable when we get together with the national team, everything flows. We all know what our role is and what we have to do.

“Is it my last World Cup?

“At the moment I am thinking about this one – later we will see. Football changes from one day to the next. I think it would be difficult for me to play the next one, but I have not made a clear decision. Sometimes they kill me because they complain I do not run a lot. I do not know what I will be like at 38 years of age.”