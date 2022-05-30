Lionel Messi opens up about the difficulties of adapting to life at Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi is currently away on international duty with the Argentine national team. He took the time to speak with TyC Sports, an Argentine television channel, about a variety of topics.

His comments were carried by Mundo Deportivo.

Messi has endured a tough first season with Paris Saint-Germain after arriving at the Parc des Princes from Barcelona on a free transfer last summer. PSG won Ligue 1 but crucially failed in the Champions League, knocked out at the last 16 by Real Madrid.

Messi suffered harsh criticism for his performances but his numbers are far from terrible. The 34-year-old Argentine contributed eleven goals and 14 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for the French side.

“At Barcelona I had it all,” he said. “I was used to having teammates that I had played with for many years. It was hard to leave but I will continue at PSG. This year it has been difficult for me to enjoy myself but I want to do that next season.

“I had no plans to change anything last summer.

“After the happiness brought about by winning the Copa America I thought that everything would stay the same, but what happened happened. The adaptation of our children to their new life was spectacular but Antonella and I had a harder time. We cried on Thiago and Mateo’s first day of school because we could not understand anything. But they are great.”

Messi’s focus will now be on putting the difficulties of his first season behind him and preparing as well as he can for the World Cup in Qatar. Argentina are among the favourites to win it having beaten Brazil to win the Copa America last year.